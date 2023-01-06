Develop key skills to help people with the power of reading Exeter City Council City of Literature

Books can be an important tool in improving mental health and well-being and in Exeter people are being given an opportunity to learn bibliotherapy skills for free as part of the Exeter City of Literature initiative.

The adult evening course at Exeter College is aimed at those working in community-focused organizations. The deadline for applications is noon on Friday 13 January.

Introduction to Bibliotherapy Skills is the first course of its kind in the country. The aim is for trainees to develop their bibliotherapy skills in order to be able to support people in their workplaces and communities who would benefit from personalized book prescriptions and conversations around reading in order to increase their overall well-being.

Bibliotherapy is a therapeutic approach that uses literature to help people better understand and cope with the world around them. Research has found that reading increases personal confidence, reduces social isolation, improves concentration, and increases self-awareness. One study found that reading was a more effective way of reducing stress than drinking a cup of tea, walking the dog, or even listening to music!

The course will be equal parts counseling skills and book skills. Trainees will learn basic counseling skills such as active listening, identifying their own reading habits and the emotional benefits of analyzing their reading journey, and knowledge of the science and research that backs up bibliotherapy as a tool that can improve mental health and well-being.

Trainees will be expected to expand their reading, go outside of their comfort zones, and read from a wide range of perspectives and issues.

Ultimately the course aspires to positively impact the wellbeing and reading engagement of adults in Exeter and Devon, particularly those who will benefit the most from receiving free support using the trainees’ bibliotherapy skills.

To find out more or apply for the course visit the Exeter City of Literature website https://www.exetercityofliterature.com/current-projects/bibliotherapy-skills-course