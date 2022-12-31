Devdutt Pattanaik, Ma Anand Sheela to take part in PragatiE Vichar Literature Festival

Mythologist Devdutt Pattanaik, actor Maria Goretti, former aide to godman Ranjeesh, Ma Anand Sheela, and noted authors Anand Neelakantan and Gautam Chintamani are among the well-known names participating at the PragatiE Vichar Literature Festival (PVLF), starting January 9, 2023.

The six-day literature festival, scheduled to be held in a hybrid mode, will be online from January 9 to 13, and offline on January 14, 2023 at the Hotel Claridges here. The theme of the festival this year is ‘Taking Humanity Forward’.

”Promoting true literature by getting some of the best new and debut authors to share their works and their ideas is what makes us a distinct brand. We have a very exciting line up for everyone at both the virtual event as well as the physical PVLF day on 14th Jan,” Pranav Gupta, festival director of PVLF told PTI.

The list of speakers also includes author-film critic Bhawana Somaaya, poet Sudeep Sen, authors Aloke Lal, Mahua Chinappa, and Vani Kaushal.

Besides story-telling and author sessions, the festival, which aims to promote new authors and enhance their public visibility, will also host the ‘PVLF Excellence Awards’ on the concluding day.

Touted to be purely data-driven, the awards, primarily judged using Nielsen BookScan Data and voting, will be given to publishers, authors and books. It features ‘PVLF Author Excellence Award’, ‘PVLF People’s Choice Publisher Award’, and ‘PVLF Readers’ Choice Book Award’.

”The PVLF has received 250 book nominations and has garnered an incredible amount of votes. We have achieved the milestone of 180K+ votes, an amazing growth from the 44,000 we received last year,” informed the organizers.

The festival, instituted in 2020, is organized by Frontlist Media, virtual exhibition platform PragatiE, and Nielsen BookScan.

