DeVante Parker ‘Investigation’? Injured New England Patriots WR Victimized TWICE by NFL

DeVante Parker wasn’t thinking straight.

And more than two weeks later, neither is the NFL.

The league has opted to take what we will generously term a CYA approach to its review of a scary scene that unfolded during the Cardinals game against the New England Patriots on Dec. 12.

What happened: The receiver Parker was obviously woozy and wobbly on his feet after a play that saw his head slam violently onto the turf. And yet… nobody on the officiating crew saw what millions of fans did – and fortunately, Parker teammate Nelson Agholor saw it, too, and intervened in time to get the game stopped.

