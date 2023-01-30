Devan Taylor – National Girls and Women in Sports Day – Clemson Tigers Official Athletics Site

Since a young age, Devan Taylor has always been surrounded by female athletes. She would tag along with her sister to all her volleyball practices and start playing on the back wall as she aspired to be a Collegiate athlete like her. Taylor learned from her sister’s collegiate volleyball experience and used that newfound knowledge when her college recruitment journey began. Devan Taylor now serves as Clemson’s starting libero and is finishing her sophomore year as a Bioengineering major.

The Houston, Texas native grew up in an area that provided many opportunities for young women like her to pursue their passion for volleyball. Due to the popularity of the sport in Texas and her older sister, it was only natural for Taylor to start playing. Taylor is eternally grateful for everyone who has helped her along the way, especially Kara Pratt, who she gives the most credit; Pratt is a close family friend who serves as the recruiting coordinator at her hometown club volleyball team. “A lot of different people at my club and high school had my best interest in mind and played a part in my success.”