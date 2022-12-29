Detroit Red Wings fight back from 4-goals down, beat Penguins, 5-4(OT)

If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again. At least, it works if you’re the Detroit Red Wings, who blistered Pittsburgh goalie Casey DeSmith with 46 shots — their sixth game with at least 40 shots this season — and rallied from an early four-goal deficit to force overtime against the Pittsburgh The Penguins are Wednesday night at PPG Paints Arena.

The Wings outshot the Penguins by 15 in regulation (44-29), but Pittsburgh got most of its offense in the first period — four goals past Detroit netminder Ville Husso, who didn’t make it to the first intermission.

Jake Walman scored in overtime to give the Wings perhaps their most unlikely win of the season; just for the Wings to get one was unlikely considering how the first period went. David Perron evened the game for the Wings with 3:08 left in the third, picking up a point for the fourth straight game. Magnus Hellberg, who entered with 36 seconds remaining in the first period, stopped all 17 shots he faced in regulation, plus two more in OT, to keep the Wings in the game long enough to make their comeback.

