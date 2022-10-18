Detroit Red Wings Captain Dylan Larkin’s goal-saving move draws raves

Viktor Arvidsson had a chance to end the game in regulation — but Dylan Larkin wouldn’t let him.

Larkin’s Relentless effort to prevent Arvidsson from scoring into an empty net Monday at Little Caesars Arena was a highlight play even as the Detroit Red Wings lost, 5-4 in overtime, to the Los Angeles Kings.

“That was amazing,” David Perron said. “We had to come through for him after that. You never know, at the end of the year, we might look back at those kinds of plays, and they add up for our group. It was amazing to see.”

As he fell forward, Larkin was able to knock the puck off Arvidsson’s stick.

“They kept holding on to it and I was there, getting closer,” Larkin said. “When I got closer, I was really trying to not take a penalty and we got it away. After that, I could just feel we were going to get one. It’s a big point. We’d love to have two, but it was a gutsy effort.”

Had Arvidsson scored, it would have been 5-3. Instead, the Wings were able to tie it up, with Oskar Sundqvist scoring with the Wings having an extra Attacker on the ice. That wouldn’t have been possible but for Larkin’s effort.

“It was an amazing play,” Coach Derek Lalonde said. “They never gave up on it. It’s a good message for everyone.”

