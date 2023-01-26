Detroit poet-scholar Melba Joyce Boyd

Kresge Arts in Detroit announced its 2023 Kresge Eminent Artist on Thursday, presenting the annual Honor for lifetime achievement in the arts to Dr. Melba Joyce Boyd, a Detroit poet, essayist, biographer, editor, Professor and filmmaker.

Boyd expressed surprise and delight at the announcement, which comes on the heels of a surprise Spirit of Detroit Award she was presented during a Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration earlier this month.

“The one thing that’s great about this award,” said Boyd, “is that you don’t apply for it. You’re getting real appreciation for your work from people who understand what it means to work in Detroit. That’s something special. It’s a reminder and celebration of the culture we have here and the way that it continues.

“There’s a great community of artists here. Detroit is always happening. There’s always something to write about, that’s for sure.”

