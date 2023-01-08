Detroit Pistons vs Philadelphia 76ers 1/8/23 NBA Picks, Predictions, Odds

The Philadelphia 76ers and Detroit Pistons meet Sunday in NBA action at the Little Caesars Arena. The Philadelphia 76ers have won 6 of their last 9 games. The Detroit Pistons have lost 11 of their last 15 games.

The Philadelphia 76ers are averaging 112.6 points on 47.6 percent shooting and allowing 109.2 points on 46.6 percent shooting. Joel Embiid is averaging 33.5 points and 4.6 assists, while James Harden is averaging 22.1 points and 10.8 assists. Tyrese Maxey is the third double-digit scorer and Tobias Harris is grabbing 6.5 rebounds. The Philadelphia 76ers are shooting 38.3 percent from beyond the arc and 81.8 percent from the free throw line. The Philadelphia 76ers are allowing 34.2 percent shooting from deep and are grabbing 40.4 rebounds per game.

The Detroit Pistons are averaging 111.8 points on 45 percent shooting and allowing 119 points on 49.1 percent shooting. Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 21 points and 3.6 rebounds, while Jaden Ivey is averaging 15.1 points and 4.1 assists. Alec Burks is the third double-digit scorer and Saddiq Bey is grabbing 4.2 rebounds. The Detroit Pistons are shooting 35.5 percent from beyond the arc and 77 percent from the free throw line. The Detroit Pistons are allowing 35.9 percent shooting from deep and are grabbing 43 rebounds per game.

The 76ers are 2-5 ATS in their last 7 road games and 6-0 ATS in their last 6 Sunday games. The Pistons are 2-5 ATS in their last 7 home games and 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games overall. The over is 7-1 in 76ers last 8 overall. The over is 7-2 in Pistons last 9 home games. The 76ers are 14-5 ATS in the last 19 meetings.

The Philadelphia 76ers are becoming more and more consistent, and they’re running into a Pistons side that looks like they’ve given up. The Pistons are losing their last 5 games by an average of 8 points, and they lose at home by an average of 5.9 points. There’s no reason the 76ers shouldn’t win this game going away.