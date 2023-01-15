Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports
The New York Knicks (24-19) will attempt to build on a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Detroit Pistons (12-34) on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. The game airs at 1:00 PM ET on BSDET and MSG. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pistons vs. Knicks
Key Stats for Pistons vs. Knicks
- The Knicks score 5.6 fewer points per game (114) than the Pistons give up (119.6).
- New York has a 9-4 record when putting up more than 119.6 points.
- Detroit has a 6-7 record when allowing fewer than 114 points.
- The Pistons score just 1.1 more points per game (112.3) than the Knicks give up to opponents (111.2).
- Detroit is 11-14 when it scores more than 111.2 points.
- New York has a 19-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 112.3 points.
- This season, the Knicks have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.9% lower than the 49.4% of shots the Pistons’ opponents have made.
- In games New York shoots better than 49.4% from the field, it is 6-5 overall.
- The Pistons’ 45.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.3 percentage points higher than the Knicks have allowed to their opponents (45.1%).
- Detroit is 9-15 when it shoots higher than 45.1% from the field.
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle averages 24.1 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.
- Jalen Brunson averages 22.2 points per game while adding 3.6 rebounds and 6.5 assists for the Knicks.
- Randle leads active Knicks in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Immanuel Quickley Picks up 0.9 takeaways per game, and Mitchell Robinson collects 1.8 rejections per contest.
Pistons Players to Watch
- Bojan Bogdanovic averages 21.2 points per game. He also collects 3.6 rebounds and dishes out 2.8 assists per game.
- Killian Hayes adds 10.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game to the team’s cause, while Jalen Duren is on the books for 7.7 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game.
- Bogdanovic is the top scorer from deep for the Pistons (among active players), hitting 2.4 Threes per game.
- Isaiah Stewart collects 0.7 blocks per game, and Hayes averages 1.3 steals per game.
Knicks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
1/4/2023
|
Spurs
|
W 117-114
|
Mold
|
1/6/2023
|
Raptors
|
W 112-108
|
Away
|
1/9/2023
|
Bucks
|
L 111-107
|
Mold
|
1/11/2023
|
Pacers
|
W 119-113
|
Mold
|
1/13/2023
|
Wizards
|
W 112-108
|
Away
|
1/15/2023
|
Pistons
|
–
|
Away
|
1/16/2023
|
Raptors
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/18/2023
|
Wizards
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/20/2023
|
Hawks
|
–
|
Away
|
1/22/2023
|
Raptors
|
–
|
Away
|
1/24/2023
|
Cavaliers
|
–
|
Mold
Pistons Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
1/6/2023
|
Spurs
|
L 121-109
|
Away
|
1/8/2023
|
76ers
|
L 123-111
|
Mold
|
1/10/2023
|
76ers
|
L 147-116
|
Away
|
1/11/2023
|
Timberwolves
|
W 135-118
|
Mold
|
1/13/2023
|
Pelicans
|
L 116-110
|
Mold
|
1/15/2023
|
Knicks
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/19/2023
|
Bulls
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/23/2023
|
Bucks
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/26/2023
|
Nets
|
–
|
Away
|
1/28/2023
|
Rockets
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/30/2023
|
Mavericks
|
–
|
Away
