Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks 1/15/23 NBA Picks, Predictions, Odds

The New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons meet Sunday in NBA action at the Little Caesars Arena. Let’s take a look at the odds, history, injuries and give out a pick for this game.

Odds

The Detroit Pistons are 6.5 point underdogs with a ML of +220. The over/under is set at 226.5 points.

Last Meeting

The Knicks beat the Pistons back in late November, 140-110 as 4.5 point favorites. The Knicks are 3-0 SU against the Pistons this season and 2-0-1 ATS.

Injuries

The Knicks don’t have any injuries. Meanwhile, Cory Joseph, Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart are all questionable for the Pistons. Cade Cunningham and Marvin Bagley III are obviously out for the Pistons.

Trends

The Knicks are 25-7 ATS in their last 32 road games and 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games overall. The Pistons are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 home games and 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games overall. The over is 9-3-1 in Knicks last 13 overall. The over is 5-2 in Pistons last 7 overall. The Knicks are 5-1 ATS in the last 6 meetings in Detroit and 9-1-1 ATS in the last 11 meetings.

Pick

The New York Knicks have been covering machines on the road dating back to last season, and they’ve quietly played good ball these last few weeks. The Detroit Pistons look like a team that’s in full on tank mode, which includes losing their last 5 games by an average of 8.8 points and 8.1 points as underdogs. Like the last meeting between these clubs, the Knicks should run away with things. I’ll lay the chalk.