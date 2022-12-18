Detroit Pistons vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2022 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Brooklyn Nets (18-12) will try to build on a five-game winning streak when they visit the Detroit Pistons (8-23) on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at Little Caesars Arena. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET on BSDET and YES. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we’ll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Nets

Key Stats for Pistons vs. Nets

The 112.7 points per game the Nets score are 5.0 fewer points than the Pistons allow (117.7).

Brooklyn has a 6-3 record when putting up more than 117.7 points.

Detroit is 4-6 when giving up fewer than 112.7 points.

The Pistons average only 0.1 fewer points per game (111.0) than the Nets give up (111.1).

When it scores more than 111.1 points, Detroit is 7-10.

Brooklyn is 13-4 when it allows fewer than 111.0 points.

The Nets are shooting 50.2% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 48.4% the Pistons allow to opponents.

Brooklyn has a 13-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.4% from the field.

Detroit is 6-9 when it shoots better than 45.4% from the field.

Nets Players to Watch

The Nets active leader in points and assists this season is Kevin Durant, who scores 29.9 points per game to go with 5.4 assists.

Nicolas Claxton puts up 11.9 points per game while adding 8.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Nets.

Royce O’Neale leads active Nets in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.

O’Neale averages 1.1 steals per game, while Claxton swats 2.3 shots per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch

Bojan Bogdanovic averages 21.1 points per game. He also grabs 3.6 rebounds and dishes out 2.4 assists per game.

Isaiah Stewart averages 12.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, while Killian Hayes adds 8.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.

Bogdanovic hits 2.6 three-pointers per game.

Hayes averages 1.1 steals per game, and Jalen Duren notches 0.9 blocks per game.

Nets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/7/2022 Hornets W 122-116 Mold 12/9/2022 Hawks W 120-116 Mold 12/10/2022 Pacers W 136-133 Away 12/12/2022 Wizards W 112-100 Away 12/16/2022 Raptors W 119-116 Away 12/18/2022 Pistons – Away 12/21/2022 Warriors – Mold 12/23/2022 Bucks – Mold 12/26/2022 Cavaliers – Away 12/28/2022 Hawks – Away 12/31/2022 Hornets – Away

Pistons Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/7/2022 Pelicans L 104-98 Away 12/9/2022 Grizzlies L 114-103 Away 12/11/2022 Lakers L 124-117 Mold 12/14/2022 Hornets W 141-134 Away 12/16/2022 Kings L 122-113 Mold 12/18/2022 Nets – Mold 12/20/2022 Jazz – Mold 12/21/2022 76ers – Away 12/23/2022 Hawks – Away 12/26/2022 Clippers – Mold 12/28/2022 Magic – Mold

How to watch the Brooklyn Nets vs. Detroit Pistons Game on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV & more

Once you have signed up for your free trial, installing Fubo and watching NBA games on your smart TV is easy: