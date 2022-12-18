Detroit Pistons vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2022 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports
The Brooklyn Nets (18-12) will try to build on a five-game winning streak when they visit the Detroit Pistons (8-23) on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at Little Caesars Arena. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET on BSDET and YES. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we’ll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pistons vs. Nets
Key Stats for Pistons vs. Nets
- The 112.7 points per game the Nets score are 5.0 fewer points than the Pistons allow (117.7).
- Brooklyn has a 6-3 record when putting up more than 117.7 points.
- Detroit is 4-6 when giving up fewer than 112.7 points.
- The Pistons average only 0.1 fewer points per game (111.0) than the Nets give up (111.1).
- When it scores more than 111.1 points, Detroit is 7-10.
- Brooklyn is 13-4 when it allows fewer than 111.0 points.
- The Nets are shooting 50.2% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 48.4% the Pistons allow to opponents.
- Brooklyn has a 13-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.4% from the field.
- Detroit is 6-9 when it shoots better than 45.4% from the field.
Nets Players to Watch
- The Nets active leader in points and assists this season is Kevin Durant, who scores 29.9 points per game to go with 5.4 assists.
- Nicolas Claxton puts up 11.9 points per game while adding 8.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Nets.
- Royce O’Neale leads active Nets in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- O’Neale averages 1.1 steals per game, while Claxton swats 2.3 shots per contest.
Pistons Players to Watch
- Bojan Bogdanovic averages 21.1 points per game. He also grabs 3.6 rebounds and dishes out 2.4 assists per game.
- Isaiah Stewart averages 12.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, while Killian Hayes adds 8.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.
- Bogdanovic hits 2.6 three-pointers per game.
- Hayes averages 1.1 steals per game, and Jalen Duren notches 0.9 blocks per game.
Nets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
12/7/2022
|
Hornets
|
W 122-116
|
Mold
|
12/9/2022
|
Hawks
|
W 120-116
|
Mold
|
12/10/2022
|
Pacers
|
W 136-133
|
Away
|
12/12/2022
|
Wizards
|
W 112-100
|
Away
|
12/16/2022
|
Raptors
|
W 119-116
|
Away
|
12/18/2022
|
Pistons
|
–
|
Away
|
12/21/2022
|
Warriors
|
–
|
Mold
|
12/23/2022
|
Bucks
|
–
|
Mold
|
12/26/2022
|
Cavaliers
|
–
|
Away
|
12/28/2022
|
Hawks
|
–
|
Away
|
12/31/2022
|
Hornets
|
–
|
Away
Pistons Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
12/7/2022
|
Pelicans
|
L 104-98
|
Away
|
12/9/2022
|
Grizzlies
|
L 114-103
|
Away
|
12/11/2022
|
Lakers
|
L 124-117
|
Mold
|
12/14/2022
|
Hornets
|
W 141-134
|
Away
|
12/16/2022
|
Kings
|
L 122-113
|
Mold
|
12/18/2022
|
Nets
|
–
|
Mold
|
12/20/2022
|
Jazz
|
–
|
Mold
|
12/21/2022
|
76ers
|
–
|
Away
|
12/23/2022
|
Hawks
|
–
|
Away
|
12/26/2022
|
Clippers
|
–
|
Mold
|
12/28/2022
|
Magic
|
–
|
Mold
