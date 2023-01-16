Detroit Pistons v Chicago Bulls

Welcome to Paris basketball fans.

The NBA is going global again as it heads to France for a regular-season game between six-time Champions Chicago Bulls and three-time league winners Detroit Pistons at the Accor Arena on January 19.

The game marks the NBA’s first return to Europe since January 2020 when Paris also hosted the Milwaukee Bucks and the Charlotte Hornets.

There will be plenty for French fans to feast upon when the Pistons take on the Bulls not least the Homecoming of their star Killian Hayes.

The 21-year-old Frenchman began his hoops career in the capital and will be looking to continue his love affair with the city with a Pistons win in front of a home crowd.

But the task before Hayes and the Pistons won’t be easy.

Currently ranked second from bottom in the Eastern Conference standings, the Pistons (12-35) are in the middle of a tumultuous season which was exacerbated last month by the ruling out of 2021 No.1 draft pick Cade Cunningham through a season-ending injury.

Their lack of Fortune has left many wondering if the team may now tank the rest of the season in a bid to improve their chances of securing French generational Talent Victor Wembanyamawho is widely expected to go as the number one pick in the first round of the 2023 Draft.

Although also suffering from inconsistencies this season, the Bulls (20-24), sitting 10th in the East just inside the play-off zone, will present stiff competition.

As well as boasting a team featuring gold Olympic medalists Zach LaVine (2020) and DeMar DeRozan (2016) the Bulls have already registered a win over the Pistons this season, winning 132-118 at home on 31 December 2022.

The Bulls will be strongly favored to win the clash, particularly if DeRozan’s recent quad injury that has kept him out of the last three games is improved