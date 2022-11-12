DETROIT PISTONS UNVEIL ‘ST. CECILIA’ NIKE NBA CITY EDITION UNIFORMS

Special edition uniform designed in Collaboration with Pistons Creative Director of Innovation Big Sean pays Homage to iconic Detroit basketball gym

Pistons, JDS Sports, Knight Foundation partner to kickstart initial construction and renovation of St. Cecilia facilities

DETROIT – Nov. 10, 2022 – Today, the Detroit Pistons unveiled their Nike NBA City Edition uniforms exclusively for the 2022-23 NBA season, an ode to the historic St. Cecilia’s gym in Detroit.

“St. Cecilia’s for decades served as a beacon of hope for Detroiters and a safe haven for basketball players to play,” said Alicia Jeffreys, Detroit Pistons, Chief Marketing Officer. “Our City Edition uniform offers the opportunity to tell the story of the gym known as ‘The Saint’ while also joining our great partners at JDS Sports and the Knight Foundation in kickstarting the revitalization of the iconic Ceciliaville facility for generations to come.”

Designed in collaboration with Pistons Creative Director of Innovation Big Sean, whose childhood in Detroit inspired much of his music, the uniforms pay tribute to the gym at Saint Cecilia’s where many Legends of the game have played. The uniforms are colored green, matching the gym’s historic logo, and feature United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM), the Pistons official jersey patch and exclusive Mortgage partner, prominently on the jersey’s left front strap. The shorts are adorned with a replica of The Saint’s storied stained-glass window with sport white and blue stripes down the side. On the jersey, the quote inscribed on the court floor at The Saint — “Where stars are made, not born” — is featured on the anthem of the jersey, along with Big Sean’s signature. A trio of stars on the jersey and shorts also alludes to this message, while symbolizing the Pistons’ three NBA Championships.

In addition to the announcement of the special edition St. Cecilia uniforms, JDS Sports – ownership group behind Five-Star Basketball and SLAM – has pledged a $250,000 grant joining the Detroit Pistons Foundation and the Knight Foundation in Detroit to kickstart the initial construction and renovation of St. Cecilia’s gym.

“Basketball is about community and The Saint has fostered community for countless kids from Detroit through the decades,” said Joseph Samberg, Chairman of JDS Sports. “Likewise, our mission at JDS Sports is to Invest in companies and projects that Empower individuals, build community, and promote positive change. And with family from Detroit and deep ties to the area, this project aligns with our heart and our soul, so we’re thrilled to be a part of this proud restoration.”

Ceciliaville Board Chair Dr. Isaiah “Ike” McKinnon praised the partnership with the Detroit Pistons, JDS Sports and the Knight Foundation.

“We need to prepare our youth for productive and happy lives—to literally and figuratively give them a jump start,” McKinnon said. “We are Grateful to the Detroit Pistons for their partnership and to the Knight Foundation and JDS Sports for their Grants to help renovate St. Cecilia’s gym and allow a new generation of Detroit kids to excel on the court and in life.”

The team is expected to wear the St. Cecilia uniforms in six games during the season as part of their 2022-23 uniform rotation. The City Edition jersey will be available for purchase at pistons313shop.com and the Pistons team store at Little Caesars Arena with a portion of the jersey sales to be donated back to Ceciliaville. Jerseys will be available for purchase beginning November 10.