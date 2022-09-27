Detroit Pistons to Honor Legacy of Bob Lanier throughout 2022-23 NBA season

DETROIT – The Detroit Pistons will Honor the Legacy of the late Bob Lanier throughout the 2022-23 NBA season. Lanier was one of the team’s all-time great players.

Players will be seen wearing No. 16 in a Commemorative stripe on the upper-right section of their jerseys throughout the season.

It’s Jan. 23, at Little Caesars Arenathe Pistons will hold Bob Lanier tribute night as they welcome in his former team, the Milwaukee Bucks.

Lanier was drafted out of St. Bonaventure by the Pistons with the No. 1 overall selection in the 1970 NBA Draft. He soon established himself as one of the greatest centers in NBA history.

He was an eight-time NBA all-star, seven of which came in the Pistons uniform, where he spent 10 of his 14 seasons. He was named the most valuable player in the 1974 NBA All-Star game.

Lanier Ranks as the team’s all-time leader in scoring average with 22.7 points per game and double-doubles with 442. He Ranks among career leaders in franchise history in numerous total categories, including third in points with 15,488, third in rebounds with 8,063, second in field goals with 6,276, fourth in blocks with 859, and seventh in games played with 681.

Lanier passed away this past May at the age of 73.