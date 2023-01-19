Detroit Pistons NBA Paris Game vs. Chicago Bulls: Time, TV channel

NBA Paris Game: Detroit Pistons (12-35) vs. Chicago Bulls (20-24)

When: 3 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Accor Arena, Paris, France.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit, NBA TV.

Radio: WXYT-FM 97.1 (Pistons radio affiliate).

• Box score

Game notes: The NBA’s global game for 2023 is in Paris, and pits the Pistons against the Bulls, with French point guard Killian Hayes the local favorite. The Pistons lobbied to be in this game and arrived Monday with a traveling party of around 200 people. … Read more about what the two teams have been doing this week, including sights, culture and opera.

The Bulls have, astonishingly, won 12 games in a row against their longtime Central Division rivals, and took the season’s first meeting Dec. 30 in Chicago, 132-118. The Pistons’ last win in the series came March 10, 2019, led by Blake Griffin’s 28 points. Chicago leads 141-133 head-to-head all-time.

