Detroit Pistons lead ‘rebuilding’ tier

It’s Year 3 of general manager Troy Weaver’s “restoring,” and the Detroit Pistons are finally ready to compete.

That was the main message during media day last week. The Pistons have one of the NBA’s best young cores — including two 2022 Lottery Picks in Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren — and several high-level Veterans who will raise the team’s floor. They should avoid the depth issues that hurt them during the previous two seasons. The organization isn’t measuring success by a playoff berth yet, but the expectation is that the team is good enough to compete every night.

The NBA has great parity today, as more than half of the league is good enough to conceivably make a deep postseason run. The Eastern Conference is particularly strong, and the Pistons will have few easy games on their schedule this season.

Ahead of the Pistons’ preseason slate beginning Tuesday with a visit to the Knicks in New York, it’s time for NBA power rankings Entering the 2022-23 season. Here’s where all 30 teams stand.

1. Golden State Warriors

The Defending Champs parted with several key role players this offseason, most notably Gary Payton II (Portland) and Otto Porter Jr. (Toronto). Their recent Lottery Picks — James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody — along with offseason acquisitions Donte DiVincenzo and JaMychal Green, will have to pick up the slack.

2. Boston Celtics

Head Coach Ime Udoka’s year-long suspension has cast a shadow over what was previously a strong summer for Boston. Malcolm Brogdon will make one of the NBA’s best defenses more formidable, and Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will attempt to lead the Celtics back to the Finals.

