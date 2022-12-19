Detroit Pistons battered by Nets’ Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, 124-121

The Brooklyn Nets had a rough start to the season, thanks to off-the-court drama and a coaching change at the beginning of November. They’ve since rounded into form, largely thanks to the superstar play of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

The Detroit Pistons were on the receiving end of a tag-team effort by the superstar duo Sunday at Little Caesars Arena. Despite leading by 19 points in the second quarter, the Pistons fell to the Nets, 124-121, behind a combined 81 points by Durant (43 points, six rebounds) and Irving (38 points, six rebounds). The Pistons’ fortunes shifted in the second half, outscored 70-50 as their offense went cold and Brooklyn’s heated up.

Bojan Bogdanovic led the Pistons (8-24) with 26 points, and Jaden Ivey added 19. Bogdanovic hit a 3-pointer with 39.8 seconds left following a steal and crosscourt pass from Killian Hayes (10 points, eight assists, five rebounds). But Hayes fouled Irving on a 3-point attempt on the following possession, stepping into his airspace as Irving landed. Irving hit two of his three free throw attempts.

