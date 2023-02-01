Detroit Northwestern basketball player suffers cardiac arrest in game

A Detroit high school boys basketball player was rushed to the hospital Tuesday night and placed on life support after suffering a cardiac event during a game.

Detroit Public Schools Community District superintendent Nikolai Vitti sent a message late Tuesday night, announcing that Cartier Woods, a senior at Northwestern High School, “went into cardiac arrest” while he was playing in the varsity basketball home game against Detroit Douglass.

Vitti wrote in an email obtained by the Free Press that Woods was given CPR before being rushed to Henry Ford Hospital, about a mile away from the school. The superintendent wrote that Woods was placed on life support at the hospital and “the next 24 hours are critical for his survival.”

A DPSCD spokesperson told the Free Press on Wednesday afternoon that Woods remained on life support.

Vitti also added that the correspondence was sent with permission from Woods’ legal guardian, his aunt, and that the family is asking for “prayers, thoughts, and/or well wishes for his recovery.”

Woods seemingly was a multi-sport athlete at Northwestern, based on his Hudl page highlighting his time as a football player for the Colts.

Free Press special writer Wright Wilson contributed to this report.