Detroit Northwestern basketball player suffers cardiac arrest in game

A Detroit high school boys basketball player was rushed to the hospital Tuesday night and placed on life support after suffering a cardiac event during a game.

Detroit Public Schools Community District superintendent Nikolai Vitti sent a message late Tuesday night, announcing that Cartier Woods, a senior at Northwestern High School, “went into cardiac arrest” while he was playing in the varsity basketball home game against Detroit Douglass.

Vitti wrote in an email obtained by the Free Press that Woods was given CPR before being rushed to Henry Ford Hospital, about a mile away from the school. The superintendent wrote that Woods was placed on life support at the hospital and “the next 24 hours are critical for his survival.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button