Detroit Lions Week 18 NFL power rankings

Let’s explore what the media had to say about the Detroit Lions, after defeating the Chicago Bears at Ford Field.

Sporting News

Week 18 rank: 13th

Previous rank: 15th

The Lions are back in contention for a wild-card berth going into Week 18, but unfortunately they have the wrong previous loss to the Seahawks. They looked fine offensively back at home in the Dome for Jared Goff but now they have to deal with the Rolling Packers in Lambeau.

Pro Football Network

Week 18 rank: 12th

Previous rank: 12th

Who the hell are the Detroit Lions? They were embarrassed a week ago against the Panthers but absolutely dominated against the Bears a week later. Detroit’s won seven of their last nine, and it looks like it could all come down to their Week 18 Matchup against Green Bay.

The Lions will need to beat the Packers and hope that the Seahawks somehow drop their game against the Rams. But no matter what happens from a playoff perspective, like the Lions’ season, their franchise direction appears to be pointing up sharply. They’re building Talent and will have two Picks in the first round of the NFL draft, including one inside the top 10.

© David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

NBC Sports

Week 18 rank: 13th

Previous rank: 15th

The Lions have done a fantastic job building their roster from the lines out. The Bears might want to take some notes.

All Lions

Week 18 rank: 11th

Previous rank: 15th

Detroit rebounded nicely and easily disposed of the Chicago Bears. With one game remaining, head coach Dan Campbell has maximized the potential of one of the youngest rosters in the NFL.

While participating in the Playoffs this season is unlikely, there is a significant amount of hope the team will be in contention for division titles the next few seasons.