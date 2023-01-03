Detroit Lions Week 18 NFL power rankings

Let’s explore what the media had to say about the Detroit Lions, after defeating the Chicago Bears at Ford Field.

Sporting News

Week 18 rank: 13th

Previous rank: 15th

The Lions are back in contention for a wild-card berth going into Week 18, but unfortunately they have the wrong previous loss to the Seahawks. They looked fine offensively back at home in the Dome for Jared Goff but now they have to deal with the Rolling Packers in Lambeau.

Pro Football Network

Week 18 rank: 12th

Previous rank: 12th

Who the hell are the Detroit Lions? They were embarrassed a week ago against the Panthers but absolutely dominated against the Bears a week later. Detroit’s won seven of their last nine, and it looks like it could all come down to their Week 18 Matchup against Green Bay.

