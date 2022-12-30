Detroit Lions Week 17 Friday NFL injury report features DeShon Elliott

The Detroit Lions took to the practice field for one last occasion prior to their Week 17 contest against the Chicago Bears.

Guard Kayode Awosika and Veteran safety DeShon Elliott were the only players not spotted by the media during the open portion of practice.

It is expected that he’ll return for next week’s finale in Green Bay.

With Elliott not playing this week, the Lions will again look to Ifeatu Melifonwu and Kerby Joseph to start at the safety position.

