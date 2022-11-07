Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears betting odds for NFL Week 10 game

The Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 10 schedule.

What do the odds say about the game?

The Bears are a 3-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

The Bears are -155 on the Moneyline in the game.

The Lions are +125.

The over/under for the game is set at 48.5 points.

The Lions are coming off a 15-9 win against the Green Bay Packers.

The Bears lost to the Miami Dolphins, 35-32.

The Bears beat the Lions twice last season: 24-14 in Week 4 and 16-14 in Week 12.

The NFL Week 10 game is scheduled to kick off at 11 am MST Sunday and can be seen on Fox.

