Detroit Lions Taylor Decker uses NFL Critics as motivation

Taylor Decker appreciates Detroit Lions head Coach Dan Campbell taking the time to recognize his efforts when he spoke to Reporters earlier this week.

Decker was drafted by Detroit in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Detroit’s starting left tackle has been part of some lean years in Motown, but has remained hopeful the organization would eventually turn around their fortune.

Even though the team and the youthful roster is now being praised, the 29-year-old cannot forget what was said about the team during tough times. He appreciates the kind sentiments, but the stinging words levied against the team still come to mind.

