Detroit Lions Taylor Decker uses NFL Critics as motivation

Taylor Decker appreciates Detroit Lions head Coach Dan Campbell taking the time to recognize his efforts when he spoke to Reporters earlier this week.

Decker was drafted by Detroit in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Detroit’s starting left tackle has been part of some lean years in Motown, but has remained hopeful the organization would eventually turn around their fortune.

Even though the team and the youthful roster is now being praised, the 29-year-old cannot forget what was said about the team during tough times. He appreciates the kind sentiments, but the stinging words levied against the team still come to mind.

He likely recalls his toughness being challenged online when he battled a hand injury.

“Ultimately I’m going to remember all the times we were the butt of the joke on ESPN and ‘Good Morning Football,’ when everybody was sh—— on us,” Decker told the Detroit News. “That’s what I’m going to remember. We, in this Locker room, got ourselves out of that. And it’s a small sample size, and it’s something we have to find a way to sustain over a longer time, but I would say I’ll remember that more.”

Offensive linemen are not typically given a significant amount of credit for the work that is done in the trenches.

For Decker, not receiving more votes from fans for the Pro Bowl is also being used as motivation, as he carries on with his NFL career.

He expressed, “It bothers me every day. And it will never not bother me.”

Earlier this year, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers referenced being disappointed in a loss to “that team.” Even though the Lions have garnered increased attention, the impact of playing in Detroit since 2016 has likely taken a toll that will take some time to undo.

“I’m going to remember getting s— on,” Decker said. “I’m going to remember people making fun of us. I’m going to remember winning games and teams going, ‘How did we lose to the Lions? What’s going on?’ That’s what I’m going to remember.”