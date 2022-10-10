Detroit Lions set NFL record for failed fourth-downs against Patriots

The Detroit Lions decided to keep going for it on fourth down, despite not having any success.

In fact, going 0-for-6 Sunday against the New England Patriots set an NFL record.

It is the first occasion a team went for it to that degree without converting once.

The 1995 Patriots previously went 0-for-5 in a loss to the Broncos.

Instead of deciding to kick a single field goal, head Coach Dan Campbell and Co. just decided to remain aggressive, even against a defense that was proving to be challenging to move the football against.

