Detroit Lions set NFL record for failed fourth-downs against Patriots

The Detroit Lions decided to keep going for it on fourth down, despite not having any success.

In fact, going 0-for-6 Sunday against the New England Patriots set an NFL record.

It is the first occasion a team went for it to that degree without converting once.

The 1995 Patriots previously went 0-for-5 in a loss to the Broncos.

Instead of deciding to kick a single field goal, head Coach Dan Campbell and Co. just decided to remain aggressive, even against a defense that was proving to be challenging to move the football against.

The team signed a new kicker this week, as Austin Seibert was waived after battling injuries.

Michael Badgley did not hear his name called all afternoon, despite being in field goal range early in the contest.

“I think it’s a really good defense. And they had a really good plan for us. I mean, we moved the ball. I mean, we weren’t just, like, you know, sputtering out of drives,” Jared Goff said . “We moved the ball, we just didn’t finish any drives. We didn’t convert on our fourth downs and that’s kind of the difference today.

“If we convert on all the fourth downs, you know, maybe we’re able to score some points. I would think so,” Goff continued. “But, you know, we ran the ball okay. You know, not up to our standards but ran the ball okay. And the pass game was not good until maybe Midway through the third quarter when we were able to get some chunks. But it’s too late by then.”