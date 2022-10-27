Detroit Lions Rookie DL Josh Paschal makes an impact in NFL debut

“It felt good to be out there with my teammates to be able to build off this,” Paschal said after Detroit’s 24-6 loss to Dallas Sunday. “I’ve got a lot of work to do. A lot of work in practice to do and I can’t wait to get back at it with my Brothers this upcoming week.”

The Lions liked Paschal’s versatility and his ability to play inside and outside when they made him the No. 46 overall pick in this year’s draft. He played 56 snaps in his debut, tied for the third most among all Lions Defenders Sunday.

His ability to play the closed end position at a high level allowed the Lions some flexibility of movement with No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson and playing him more at the open Rush side with Charles Harris out with a groin injury. Hutchinson recorded two sacks and four quarterback pressures against the Cowboys. With Paschal back in the mix, the Lions now have the ability to be pretty versatile upfront with their matchups because Paschal, Hutchinson and John Cominsky can all play inside or outside.