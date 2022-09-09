Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson comments on D’Andre Swift’s lofty goal

If running back D’Andre Swift can stay healthy for all 17 games of the 2022 season, you can expect him to put up some pretty solid stats for the Detroit Lions.

At the end of July, Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to reporters about the plan for Swift in 2022.

“I would like to see if, man, can we get him out of camp, get his legs under him, get him in really good shape, like I said get the intensity, get the volume under him and then Let’s see where he looks like,” Campbell said. “‘Cause look, this time last year, we went and we had to pull back, man. They missed, shoot, man, a week and a half, two weeks in camp for the most part. So we really never got to put a load on him and get him prepared for a season.”

“We ran into this with (Alvin Kamara) every year,” Campbell said, referring to his time with the New Orleans Saints. “Look, it goes without saying, Swift is one of our most explosive players on offense. Like literally, we feel like, ‘All right man, if we set this up and there’s any space, this guy can take it to the house.’ Like, he’s got that ability. And so my gosh man, you want those guys out there every play, but you also know you may not have them.”

Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson was asked about Swift’s goal this week In mid-August, D’Andre Swift spoke to Reporters and he said his goal is to Rush for more than 1,ooo yards and have 1,000 yards receiving in 2022. He said that with Duce Staley coaching him, he thinks he can reach both of those marks. Earlier this week, Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson was asked about Swift’s astronomical goal and he seems to think it is possible. “Shoot, I know he is explosive enough to do that,” Johnson said. “There’s no doubt that would put him in rare company I know, but he is the type of explosive athlete that can do it, and I do think we have the pieces around him that could help him get there.