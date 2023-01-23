Detroit Lions not projected to receive 2023 compensatory NFL draft pick

The Detroit Lions are not expected to receive any compensatory picks in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft, according to overthecap.com

Compensatory Picks are assigned to teams that let go of a certain amount of Talent in free agency, when compared with their number of additions.

In 2022, Detroit earned three compensatory picks.

General manager Brad Holmes was awarded pick No. 97 overall in the third round, pick No. 177 in the fifth round and pick No. 217 in the sixth round of the 2022 draft.

