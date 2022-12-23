Detroit Lions NFL practice Squad elevations ahead of Panthers game

The Detroit Lions announced roster moves ahead of their Week 16 game against the Carolina Panthers.

The team announced on Friday afternoon that it is temporarily elevating safety Brady Breeze and tight end Garrett Griffin from the practice squad.

Detroit will have a lot on the line this week, including playoff ramifications, but for Romeo and Julian Okwara, the opportunity to play in front of family will also provide added enjoyment at Bank of America Stadium.

