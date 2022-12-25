Detroit Lions NFL playoff scenario Week 17 loss to Chicago Bears

The Detroit Lions Wasted an opportunity to wake up on Christmas morning holding one of the seven positions in the NFC playoffs.

Had the Lions been victories against the Panthers, the team would have been more in control of their destiny, as the Commanders, Giants and Seahawks all lost in Week 16.

More: Jameson Williams Acknowledges What Everyone’s Saying

“You get what you deserve in this league,” Dan Campbell said, following his team’s crushing 37-23 defeat at Bank of America Stadium. “That’s why you love it. It’s heartbreaking, but it’s also why I love it, man. And we all love it. If you’re a true competitor, we got exactly what we deserved today.”

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button