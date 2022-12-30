Detroit Lions NFL free agents Brad Holmes should bring back

As the Lions attempt to move forward in their rebuild this upcoming offseason, general manager Brad Holmes and Detroit’s front office will have some interesting decisions to make.

Along with continuing to build through both free agency and the NFL Draft, Holmes should look to bring back some of his own free agents at the season’s end.

Without further ado, here are four impending free agents Holmes & Co. should re-sign this coming offseason.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button