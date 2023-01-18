Detroit Lions NFL contract status 2023 salary cap D’Andre Swift

The Detroit Lions had a solid season running the football in 2022.

The Lions produced the third-most touchdowns on the ground (23), on the heels of Jamaal Williams’ single-season franchise record 17 rushing touchdowns. Additionally, Detroit, with Ben Johnson calling the plays for the offense, accumulated the 11th-most rushing yards (2,179).

Williams paced all Lions backs with his first 1,000-yard rushing season (1,066). Meanwhile, D’Andre Swift, when healthy, served as a nice complementary piece to Williams. Swift finished with 542 yards and five TDs on the ground in 14 games, and also contributed another 389 yards and three scores as a receiver.

