Detroit Lions mulling Jeff Okudah fifth-year NFL contract option

Detroit general manager Brad Holmes has plenty of important decisions to make this coming offseason. And, one of them is deciding whether to pick up the fifth-year option of cornerback Jeff Okudah’s rookie contract.

Okudah, the 2020 No. 3 overall pick, has a cap hit of $10.7 million for next season, which is set to increase to $11.3M in 2024 if the fifth-year option is picked up. Holmes must make that decision on the former Ohio State defensive back by May 2.

