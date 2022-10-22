Detroit Lions make Jack Fox NFL’s highest-paid punter with 3-year extension

ALLEN PARK — Jack Fox lived between a friend’s floor and Matt Prater’s basement before his first season with the Detroit Lions. And now the team is reportedly making Fox the highest-paid punter in the NFL with a three-year extension.

NFL Network reports Fox’s new multi-season deal is worth $3.775 million annually, with $7.5 million guaranteed. Fox was set to be a restricted free agent after the season, so this keeps the record-setting punter locked in Detroit. Lions general manager Brad Holmes confirmed the extension. Holmes said in a prepared statement that “Jack has earned everything he has accomplished in his young career, and he sets a great example for his teammates with his professionalism and work ethic.”

Fox made the Pro Bowl and the All-Pro second team in 2020. He broke into the league with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Rice. Fox then finished his rookie season on Detroit’s practice squad before that memorable first season.

“I didn’t really have time to think about, like the Pro Bowl and all those kind of accolades,” Fox said after that first full season in Detroit. “I was kind of just focusing on one day at a time. One game at a time, I was just really trying not to get cut after that first game.

“I kind of went into the season thinking the first four weeks are almost like a preseason for me, kind of showing what I can do. I think once I got to the bye week, and we had four good games on our punt unit, I felt more comfortable. That was kind of the moment where I kind of took another step mentally.”

Fox broke the league record for a first-year starter with a 49.1 average per punt. He also broke the record for gross yards per punt and net average through his first 100 attempts. He rocks a career net average of 43.8 yards per punt. Fox is ninth in the league through six weeks this season, with a net average per punt of 43.5 yards. Heck, Fox has even proven to be a Weapon on fakes, with three completions and 44 passing yards.

Patriots head Coach Bill Belichick, a known connoisseur of fine special teams, recently referred to Fox as the league’s top punter and a true “weapon.”

“Special teams is a real strength of the team. Obviously, Fox, the best punter in the league. He’s outstanding,” Belichick said a couple of weeks ago. “Fox is a weapon. He is a weapon. Kickoff, punt, punt for accuracy, punt for distance. Threw it like a quarterback back there. That was a long throw. That was 15 yards deep, good coverage, so they put it right there.”