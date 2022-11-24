Detroit Lions lose on late field goal, 28-25 to Bills on Thanksgiving

The Detroit Lions looked like they were playing for a tie. Josh Allen had other ideas.

Allen, the Buffalo Bills superstar quarterback, drove the Bills 48 yards in three plays to set up Tyler Bass’ 45-yard game-winning field goal with 2 seconds left as the Bills snapped the Lions’ three-game winning streak with a thrilling 28 -25 wins at Ford Field.

The Lions (4-7) have lost six straight Thanksgiving games, but went toe-to-toe with one of the AFC’s top Super Bowl contenders Thursday.

Jared Goff threw two touchdown passes and Jamaal Williams ran for a third score, but the Lions settled for a game-tying field goal on their final drive after Bass left the door open with a missed extra point.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) is stopped by Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) and linebacker Matt Milano (58) during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.

The Bills (8-3) took a 25-22 lead on Allen’s 5-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs with 2:40 to play.

The Lions showed little urgency on the ensuing drive, when they approached midfield by the 2-minute warning then let the clock tick after several plays.

Amon-Ra St. Brown converted a fourth-and-1 with a 7-yard run on a jet sweep, then caught a 14-yard pass on second-and-15. The Lions let 7 or 8 seconds tick off the clock before calling a timeout after Brown’s catch. On third-and-1, Goff threw incomplete deep for DJ Chark, and Dan Campbell sent Michael Badgley on for the game-tying 51-yard field goal with 23 seconds to play.

