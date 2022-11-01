Detroit Lions ‘looking into … everything’

The Detroit Lions are 1-6 and on their way to a fifth straight losing season, in the midst of what their owner called “a huge teardown and then turnaround,” but head Coach Dan Campbell said Monday it is not his call whether the team should be in sell mode at Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.

“That’s really not something I feel like I need to answer,” Campbell said. “That’s not really my place at this point. Mine is to make the most of what we’ve got here, which is plenty to compete with, I believe.”

The Lions, coming off Sunday’s 31-27 loss to the Miami Dolphins, have lost five straight and have the worst record in the NFL.

They would require a miraculous turnaround to make the Playoffs for the first time since 2016, and owner Sheila Hamp encouraged the fan base to have patience while giving Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes a semi-vote of confidence last week.

