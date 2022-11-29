Detroit Lions jump to third in NFL draft order thanks to another Rams loss

ALLEN PARK — The Detroit Lions (4-7) continue to benefit from the Brutal year for the Los Angeles Rams (3-8), with their pick via the Matthew Stafford trade slotted third overall Entering Week 13.

Los Angeles lost its fifth straight last week, with Stafford (brain) missing his second game of the year. The Rams fell 26-10 against the red-hot Chiefs in Kansas City. And as things stand, the Lions are slotted to receive Pick 3 via Los Angeles, with their pick at 13. It’s been a pretty even trade, with the Rams winning the Super Bowl in Year 1 with Stafford, and the Lions looking at premium Picks for the rebuild.

The Rams have another tough task on the horizon, too. Los Angeles hosts the Seattle Seahawks (6-5) this weekend, and Stafford’s status remains unclear. NFL Network reports Stafford’s concussion symptoms are improving, and the team has no plans to shut down their star quarterback. The 34-year-old reportedly experienced leg numbness after suffering “a bad stinger” after taking a shot to the neck. Top receiver Cooper Kupp is on injured reserve for at least another three weeks, while Allen Robinson will undergo season-ending foot surgery. So, it’s been a rough stretch for the Defending champs, with Rams head Coach Sean McVay even taking a friendly-fire pop to the jaw.

And back here in Detroit, the Lions will host the team slotted to pick one spot ahead of them. The Jacksonville Jaguars (4-7) hold Pick 12 after coming back to beat the Baltimore Ravens 28-27 via a gusty two-point conversion in the final seconds. The Lions lost to the Buffalo Bills 28-25 on Thanksgiving last week, snapping their three-game winning streak.

The Houston Texans (1-9-1) hold Pick 1 with a solid lead on the Chicago Bears (3-9). Houston next faces former quarterback Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns (4-7), while the Bears turn their attention to the free-falling Green Bay Packers (4-8).

