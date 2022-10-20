Detroit Lions Jared Goff eager for Jameson Williams NFL debut

The Detroit Lions’ offense has been hampered with injuries throughout the opening weeks of the 2022 season.

Wide receivers DJ Chark, Amon-Ra St. Brown and running back D’Andre Swift have each missed at least one game with an injury, leaving quarterback Jared Goff to adjust to the options that are available.

There’s also Rookie wideout Jameson Williams, who has yet to play a snap for the Lions while rehabbing a torn ACL. Although there is no clear timetable for the Alabama product’s recovery, Goff and the Lions are eagerly awaiting his debut.

