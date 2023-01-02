Detroit Lions’ James Houston looks like Steal of 2022 NFL draft

Free Press sports Writer Evan Petzold looks at Detroit Lions players and coaches who helped their stock or hurt it after Sunday’s 41-10 win over the Chicago Bears at Ford Field:

Six up

LB James Houston: A pass-rushing specialist, Houston continues to build on an outstanding rookie campaign (despite not playing until Nov. 12). Against the Bears, the 24-year-old tallied three tackles, three sacks, three quarterback hits and one forced fumble. They sacked Fields twice in the second quarter and once in the fourth quarter. Houston, the No. 217 overall pick in the 2022 draft, has eight sacks in six games, plus one fumble recovery and one forced fumble. Those eight sacks set an NFL record for most sacks through six career games, and there’s still one game in the regular season. His accomplishments are unbelievable, and he looks like the steal of the draft and a potential franchise-changing player.

Lions linebacker James Houston (59) laughs while talking to a teammate on the bench during pregame warmups before their game Jan. 1, 2023 against the Bears at Ford Field.

DE Aidan Hutchinson: OK, Hutchinson’s stock is already pretty high, but what about his stock for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year? It’s a three-player race: Hutchinson, New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen, with Gardner the favorite. But Hutchinson — the No. 2 overall pick in April out of Michigan — has three interceptions this season, tied for most among all NFL linebackers and defensive linemen (and one more than Gardner). He also ranks second among rookies with 7½ sacks, trailing only Houston. On Sunday, the 22-year-old became the first rookie in NFL history with 7½ sacks, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries. The only other defensive lineman to accomplish those numbers: Hall of Famer Richard Dent in 1990 — his eighth NFL season. Hutchinson registered his third interception to end the first half against the Bears.

