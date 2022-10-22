Detroit Lions Jack Fox signs new NFL contract extension

The Detroit Lions are rewarding one of the game’s top punters.

According to NFL Network, Fox is signing a ten-year contract extension that makes him the highest compensated punter.

It is being reported that Fox is set to earn $3.775 million annually, with $7.5 million in guaranteed money.

The talented punter was set to become a restricted free agent following the conclusion of his current deal, but will now be in the fold for the foreseeable future.

