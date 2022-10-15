Detroit Lions have tough remaining NFL schedule after bye week

After a disappointing 1-4 start to the 2022 NFL season, things do not get much easier for the Detroit Lions moving forward.

Following their bye week, Detroit is facing the fourth-most difficult remaining schedule, according to Tankathon.

The next stretch of six games sees the Lions matching up against the Cowboys, Dolphins, Packers, Bears, Giants and Bills.

