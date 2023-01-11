Detroit Lions final 2022 NFL season grades

Heading into the 2022 offseason, the Detroit Lions will face a wave of optimism from fans and pundits alike.

Despite starting the season 1-6, Lions head Coach Dan Campbell made all the right moves throughout the second half of the season. As a result, the team was in playoff contention through the final day of the regular season, before being eliminated prior to their season finale.

Still, the Lions finished with a winning record, the organization’s first since 2017. With plenty of young pieces, they’ll be a popular playoff choice heading into 2023.

