Detroit Lions fall from No. 1 to No. 5 in the 2023 NFL draft order

Yes, we’re at the point of the Detroit Lions schedule where we’re watching scoreboards and checking strength of schedule.

Well, not for playoff positioning. But rather for 2023 NFL draft positioning.

After last week’s games, the Lions held the No. 1 overall pick, but the Lions beating the Packers, 15-9, on Sunday at Ford Field did nothing but harm their first-round position.

CARLOS MONARREZ:Lions’ defense looks like a different unit after firing Aubrey Pleasant

After the early slate of Sunday games, the Lions are No. 5 in the draft order, according to Tankathon. Had the Lions (2-6) lost Sunday, they would have held on to the No. 1 pick.

The Texans (1-6-1) are now first, followed by 2-7 Carolina. Then there are three teams at 2-6, the Raiders are third, the Steelers fourth and then the Lions. Strength of schedule is the tiebreaker: Las Vegas’ is .474, Pittsburgh’s is .517 and Detroit’s is .568.

There are 10 three-win teams behind the Lions, including the 3-4 Rams, who are playing at Tampa Bay in one of two late afternoon games. The Lions own the Rams’ first-round pick, the final compensation in the Matthew Stafford trade. The Rams lost at Tampa Bay, 16-13, and moved up to the 12th overall spot.