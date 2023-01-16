Detroit Lions DeShon Elliott reacts to poor NFL officials

The Detroit Lions have a reason to be frustrated with the National Football League.

Safety DeShon Elliott, who also did not take too kindly to feeling disrespected by the Packers before the season finale, posted on social media his reaction to a recent ESPN report about the league’s officials.

Several sources told ESPN the Rams were frustrated by the officiating against the Seahawks, the Lions were highly bothered and even the competition committee took notice of the subpar performance of the officials during Week 18.

“ahhhh somebody throwing them games huh lol,” Elliott posted on social media.

Linebacker Alex Anzalone brought up the possibility he could consider becoming an official after he retires from playing.

“I’m a huge believer in, you guys have heard me say it, things are meant to happen for a reason and there’s a reason why we didn’t get in,” Dan Campbell said, when asked about the team missing out on an opportunity to secure a playoff berth. “There’s a reason why we had a winning season, 9-8, won eight out of the last 10 and still didn’t get in and it’s part of the process. I believe that this happened for a reason, and I know that the standards here will not change. The expectations will though, and our guys know that.”

