Detroit Lions defense wins NFL’s most prestigious (children’s) award

The Accolades just keep coming in for the Detroit Lions after their Week 9 upset of the Green Bay Packers. First, Rookie safety Kerby Joseph was Nominated for NFL Rookie of the Week (please continue to vote for him). The very next day, Joseph became the first Lions Rookie ever to win NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

But on Wednesday night, the Lions earned perhaps the biggest honors they’ll earn all season. On Nickelodeon’s “NFL Slimetime”—the pinnacle of coverage for the National Football League—former Lions wide receiver Nate Burleson and his young co-host Dylan Gilmer presented the Week 9 NVP (Nickelodeon Valuable Player) to the entire Detroit Lions defense, breaking precedent as the first defensive unit ever to win the award as an ensemble.

The Lions defense deserves a lot of credit. After a tough, emotional week, Detroit held the Packers to their second-lowest scoring output of the season, and got an extremely rare three-interception performance out of Aaron Rodgers.

The NVP—which is totally not a joke and something that should command absolute respect—comes with an interesting twist. Nickelodeon is sending their iconic slime to Detroit for a player—or in this case maybe the entire defense—to get dumped on their head.

On Wednesday, the Lions asked their own players which defender should get the honors of getting green ooze dumped on their head, and it looks like we may get the slime running through the golden locks of veteran linebacker Alex Anzalone.

This is a very important developing story, so please stick here at Pride of Detroit, as we promise to deliver the most important news items of the week.