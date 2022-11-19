Detroit Lions Dan Campbell makes NFL hot seat list

Detroit Lions head Coach Dan Campbell did not lose confidence in himself or his regime when the team started the 2022 season with a 1-6 record.

After defeating the Packers and Bears in back-to-back weeks, Campbell and his young roster have started to execute late in games, Proving they are steadily learning how to win close games.

“We’ve made more plays than the opponent to win the game, and we didn’t do things that ultimately cost us the game,” Campbell said, when asked this week if winning the past two weeks has created momentum for him as a head coach. “So, we’ve got to continue to trend that way, and then really, I think the focus has got to be how do we stay out of the position we were in, in the fourth quarter early.”

