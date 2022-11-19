Detroit Lions Dan Campbell makes NFL hot seat list

Detroit Lions head Coach Dan Campbell did not lose confidence in himself or his regime when the team started the 2022 season with a 1-6 record.

After defeating the Packers and Bears in back-to-back weeks, Campbell and his young roster have started to execute late in games, Proving they are steadily learning how to win close games.

“We’ve made more plays than the opponent to win the game, and we didn’t do things that ultimately cost us the game,” Campbell said, when asked this week if winning the past two weeks has created momentum for him as a head coach. “So, we’ve got to continue to trend that way, and then really, I think the focus has got to be how do we stay out of the position we were in, in the fourth quarter early.”

At the halfway point of the 2022 season, many outlets are now exploring how teams and coaches have performed.

USA Today recently came out with a list of eight NFL head coaches who could be in jeopardy of losing their jobs over the next two months.

Detroit’s second-year head coach made the list created by NFL Writer Nate Davis.

“He’s 6-19-1 Midway through his second season, and whatever momentum was built by a 3-3 finish in 2021 and some good vibes created during “Hard Knocks” was seemingly squandered by this season’s 1-6 start,” Davis writes . “The ever emotional and transparent Campbell, a tight end in the league for a decade, seems to have the backing of his players and owner Sheila Ford Hamp, who said last month: ‘I think we’ve got the right people in place to pull this off, and I truly believe that. I wouldn’t say that if I didn’t.'”

Related: Ben Johnson Believes He Is Growing as a Play-Caller

© Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

When the former Saints Assistant Coach was hired, Detroit’s front office gave him a six-year contract, as the expectation was that the team would be undergoing a complete teardown and rebuild.

Then-Lions franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford was traded to the Rams for multiple first-round draft picks, and the team is currently among the youngest in the NFL.

Campbell has been given multiple votes of confidence from Holmes and ownership, indicating his position is likely quite safe heading into 2023.

But, should the Tides turn over the next eight games, Campbell may just find himself firmly on the hot seat.

“Presently, the Lions have won consecutive games under Campbell for the first time and can extend the streak to three by beating the New York Giants on Sunday,” Davis further explained. “He probably needs to keep things on an upward trend heading into what will surely be a Pivotal offseason, when Detroit seems likely to target its quarterback of the future and kick its rebuild into high gear.”