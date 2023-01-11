Detroit Lions Brad Holmes reviews Jameson Williams Rookie NFL season

Jameson Williams was able to learn a significant amount from participating in team meetings, being around the healthy wideouts on the roster and eventually suiting up for the Detroit Lions.

While the statistical numbers did not jump off the stat sheets in 2022, the Lessons learned will certainly pave the way for the Talented Rookie to begin the 2023 season ready to contribute.

Detroit general manager Brad Holmes indicated that the No. 12 overall pick missing out on live reps did set him back, but by no means does it dampen the lofty expectations the coaching staff has for him.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button