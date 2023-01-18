Detroit Lions Ben Johnson Returns for 2023 NFL season

Ben Johnson will return as Offensive Coordinator of the Detroit Lions.

According to a report from NFL Network, Detroit’s talented offensive mind let prospective teams know he intends to stay with the Lions for the upcoming 2023 season.

“He feels Detroit is building something special and wants to see it through,” NFL Insider Tom Pelissero reported. “Should be a hot HC name again next year.”

The Lions’ offense has flourished under Johnson’s watchful eye over the past season and a half.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button