Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft order after Rams loss to Packers.

The Los Angeles Rams struggles this season continued on Monday Night Football, as they were defeated by the Green Bay Packers, 24-12.

Following the conclusion of Week 15, the Lions now currently possess the No. 4 and No. 18 overall Picks in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

As a result of the Lions winning ways, their own selection dropped three positions from last week, as they dropped from the 15th pick to the 18th pick.

