Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft order after Rams loss to Packers.

The Los Angeles Rams struggles this season continued on Monday Night Football, as they were defeated by the Green Bay Packers, 24-12.

Following the conclusion of Week 15, the Lions now currently possess the No. 4 and No. 18 overall Picks in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

As a result of the Lions winning ways, their own selection dropped three positions from last week, as they dropped from the 15th pick to the 18th pick.

“I mean, look, just to get another win. The good teams — I don’t care who you’re playing. to win in this League is a good thing,” said head Coach Dan Campbell. “I don’t care who it is, so we found a way to win. We got the win on the road again, and every good team I’ve ever been a part of, normally, you do a couple of things. Not normally, you do. You win multiple games at multiple points in a season, which we’ve done. We won three in a row two different times, and you win on the road, which we’re figuring out how to win on the road. And that’s not by accident. Our guys are playing good football right now.”

If the Rams continue their losing ways, there still is an opportunity for Detroit to earn as high as the No. 2 picks in next year’s draft.

