Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft order after defeating Chicago Bears

The Detroit Lions have put themselves in a position to make the postseason with one game remaining on their schedule.

Following the conclusion of Week 17, the Lions now possess the No. 6 and No. 17 overall Picks in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

For a team that many expected not to make the postseason, having an opportunity to go to Lambeau Field to face the Green Bay Packers for a chance to extend their season is not taken lightly.

