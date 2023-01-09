Detroit Lions 2023 home and away NFL schedule Revealed

The Detroit Lions will now turn their attention to improving in order to take further steps forward.

Even though the 2022 season has now officially concluded, the level of optimism from pundits and the fanbase has elevated quickly.

After defeating the Green Bay Packers, 20-16, at Lambeau Field, the Lions officially finished second in the NFC North, only behind the Minnesota Vikings.

“We knew what we were coming in here for, and it was to gain some respect and show what we’re capable of no matter what happened,” said Dan Campbell. “We knew the only way to do that is to win. So our guys were locked in, they were unaffected by that, because we knew what the objective was.”

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button