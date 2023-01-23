Detroit Lions 2022 review Jameson Williams is an NFL superstar

The Detroit Lions have many exciting pieces at the wide receiver position. It was a solid 2022 campaign, as Amon-Ra St. Brown surpassed 100 catches and 1,000 receiving yards for the first time in his career.

DJ Chark was also a big help when healthy. The most intriguing of the options, though, is 2022 first-round pick Jameson Williams. After rehabbing a torn ACL suffered in his final collegiate game, the Alabama product had just one catch in six games, a 41-yard touchdown.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button